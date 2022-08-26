53,428 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 712,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,327,000 after purchasing an additional 135,899 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 131,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,097 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,288,406. The company has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

