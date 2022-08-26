6,033 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,942,000 after buying an additional 150,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $85.72 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $357.93. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.