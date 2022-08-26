65,001 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.19% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.10. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

