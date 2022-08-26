689,377 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 689,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,809,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $19.86.
