7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Short Interest Update

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVNA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVNA remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. 7 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

