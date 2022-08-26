85,000 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 162,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,015. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

