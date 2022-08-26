A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Reduced by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. 8,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,828. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

