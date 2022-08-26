Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Steven Sewell Acquires 65,104 Shares

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Steven Sewell purchased 65,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,817.25 ($125,746.33).

Abacus Property Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82.

Abacus Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

