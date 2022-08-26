Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,621 shares.The stock last traded at $16.33 and had previously closed at $17.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ANF shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.