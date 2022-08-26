Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AGD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 74,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.66.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
