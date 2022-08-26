Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AGD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 74,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.