ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 116.9% in August

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $4.49 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Dividend Announcement

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

