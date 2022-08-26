Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.80.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 153.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

