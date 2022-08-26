Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Adams Resources & Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Adams Resources & Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Shares of AE opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

