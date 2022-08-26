adbank Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $243,891.40 and approximately $49,424.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

