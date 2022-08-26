Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Achieves $205,088.93

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $205,088.93 and approximately $217.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,566.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00079459 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz.

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.