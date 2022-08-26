ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $526.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.03. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

