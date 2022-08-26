Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Adobe by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,820 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $403.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
