Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Adobe by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,820 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $403.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

