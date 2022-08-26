Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,167 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.19 on Friday, hitting $392.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,605. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.