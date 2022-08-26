Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 356,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,097. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Stories

