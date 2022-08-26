Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 828,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 10.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $61,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,204,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.1 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock worth $17,427,413. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. 1,644,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,731,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

