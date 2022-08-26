Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

