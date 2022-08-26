Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.89

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and traded as low as $126.53. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $126.53, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.39.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

