Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 56,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,973,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $605.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
