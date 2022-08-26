Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $2.98 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.33.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. On average, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

