Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.
AFRM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
