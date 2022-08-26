Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

About Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Affirm by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 833,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 76,098 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Affirm by 39.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

