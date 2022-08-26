Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.05

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 10402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Agiliti Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $379,305.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agiliti by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

