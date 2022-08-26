Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.44. Agora shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 16,648 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Agora Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at $112,000.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

