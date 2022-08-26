Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 329.8% in August

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Agra Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.07.

Agra Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.