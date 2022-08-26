Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 329.8% in August

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Agra Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.07.

Get Agra Ventures alerts:

Agra Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.