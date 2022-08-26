Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

