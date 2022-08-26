Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.