Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aisin Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Aisin has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

