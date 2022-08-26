AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 4.2 %

AKTAF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,721. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

