Akita Inu (AKITA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $478,467.00

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Akita Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $478,467.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

