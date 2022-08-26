Akoin Price Down 4.1% This Week (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akoin Coin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond. “

