Akropolis (AKRO) Market Cap Achieves $19.24 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

