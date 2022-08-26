Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 239,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

