Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $93.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00260553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,938,275 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,657,918 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.