Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,288,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

