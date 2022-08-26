Alium Finance Price Down 59.6% Over Last 7 Days (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $18,937.46 and approximately $28,808.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alium Finance has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00820638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Alium Finance

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

