Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Director Purchases $49,700.00 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TKNO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $28.64.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
