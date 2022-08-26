Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Director Purchases $49,700.00 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

TKNO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $28.64.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

