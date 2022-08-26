Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REVE remained flat at $10.22 on Friday. Alpine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpine Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alpine Acquisition by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.