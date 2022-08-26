Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 1,382,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,703.0 days.
Alsea Price Performance
Shares of Alsea stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Friday. Alsea has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
About Alsea
