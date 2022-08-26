Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 1,382,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,703.0 days.

Alsea Price Performance

Shares of Alsea stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Friday. Alsea has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

