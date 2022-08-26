AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALA. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AltaGas to a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.92.

AltaGas Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.61. 402,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,488. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.16 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at C$23,134.53. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80. Insiders sold 191,792 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,373 over the last 90 days.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

