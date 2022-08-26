Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO opened at $0.41 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.