Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.55% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATAQ stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

