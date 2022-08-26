Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

