Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPSGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 575,740 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $7,541,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $20,900,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

