Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.40. Amarin shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 32,157 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $520.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Amarin by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

