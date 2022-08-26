Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,179,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 9,662,667 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Amcor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

