Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Louis Fred Stephan Sells 29,762 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amcor Trading Up 2.0 %

Amcor stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

